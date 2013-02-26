Manti Te'o Falls Down At The NFL Combine

Manti Te’o, who has had a pretty rough start to the NFL Combine, just fell over in this drill where you have to run around some cones.



In the twisted world of the NFL, where the combine is a HUGE deal, this matters.

You’re supposed to run through the cones in this drill, not tumble through them.

Te’o played it off cool though:

Photo: NFL Network

