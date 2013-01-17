MANTI TE'O SPEAKS: 'I Was The Victim,' The Dead Girlfriend Hoax Was A 'Sick Joke'

Photo: Getty Images

Earlier today Deadspin reported that a much-publicized story about star Notre Dame football player Manti Te’o’s girlfriend Lennay Kekua dying of leukemia was a hoax.Notre Dame released a statement to ESPN saying Te’o was not in on it, and now Te’o has released his own statement saying the same thing.



He says he was the victim of a “sick joke,” and that he carried out what he believed to be an authentic relationship with Lennay Kekua.

From Te’o:

Notre Dame confirmed in an e-mail that Te’o and his family were the ones who came forward to tell the school about the hoax on December 26th.

But questions remain.

Although Deadspin did not directly say that Te’o knew Kekua didn’t exist, they quoted a source who said there was an 80% chance that Te’o was in on it. The person who allegedly invented Kekua online was a friend of Te’o’s.

Te’o also talked repeatedly about his girlfriend in interviews throughout the season. SI, ESPN, CBS, and the New York Times all referenced her in stories. Kekua was reported to have died of leukemia on Sept. 11, 2012, but Deadspin reported that there was no death certificate, and that she did not exist.

Te’o did not attend the funeral.

Here’s Te’o’s full statement: (via ESPN)

“This is incredibly embarrassing to talk about, but over an extended period of time, I developed an emotional relationship with a woman I met online. We maintained what I thought to be an authentic relationship by communicating frequently online and on the phone, and I grew to care deeply about her.

“To realise that I was the victim of what was apparently someone’s sick joke and constant lies was, and is, painful and humiliating.

“It further pains me that the grief I felt and the sympathies expressed to me at the time of my grandmother’s death in September were in any way deepened by what I believed to be another significant loss in my life.

“I am enormously grateful for the support of my family, friends and Notre Dame fans throughout this year. To think that I shared with them my happiness about my relationship and details that I thought to be true about her just makes me sick. I hope that people can understand how trying and confusing this whole experience has been.

“In retrospect, I obviously should have been much more cautious. If anything good comes of this, I hope it is that others will be far more guarded when they engage with people online than I was.

“Fortunately, I have many wonderful things in my life, and I’m looking forward to putting this painful experience behind me as I focus on preparing for the NFL Draft.”

