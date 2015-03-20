People are freaking out after the hottest new handbag's restock was delayed today

Aly Weisman

Fashion fans were frenzied Thursday after the much anticipated restock of Mansur Gavriel bags was delayed on their website.

Mansur Gavriel bagsMansurgavriel.com

For weeks, the website’s homepage has looked like this:

Mansur Gavriel bags restock delayMansurGavriel.com

The simple yet classically chic bags, which have been sold out for months, aredesigned by New York City-based duo, Rachel Mansur, 31, and Floriana Gavriel, 32, and are made of quality Italian leather. The price point ranges from around $US345-$US695, which is considerably less than other top leather brands.

The line, which just debuted last June, has been called “an overnight sensation” and “the first post-recession it-bag” for “women who don’t want to commit to the cost of a Celine
 tote.”

While the bags have been nearly impossible to get for months, Thursday’s restock promised more merchandise and new spring colours.

Mansur Gavriel bagsMansurgavriel.com

Early Thursday morning, the brand let fans know via social media that the bags would be available “in the afternoon EST,” leaving eager customers around the globe refreshing their browsers every few moments since around noon EST.

But as the afternoon rolled on, there was still no update, and people started to panic.

Many expressed their frustration via Twitter:

There were also many Instagram comments, forcing the brand to issue an apology:

“Hello all, we are a small team and are working on getting the site up ASAP. We see all of your comments, and understand your frustration! Thank you again for your patience and support, and please bear with us. Very best, the MG team.”

Mansur GavrielInstagram.com/MansurGavriel

Finally, around 4:30pm EST, the bags went live! But there was a catch —  only one per customer, and if you didn’t act fast, it was too late.

But there were a lucky few.

 