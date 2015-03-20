People are freaking out after the hottest new handbag's restock was delayed today

Fashion fans were frenzied Thursday after the much anticipated restock of Mansur Gavriel bags was delayed on their website.

For weeks, the website’s homepage has looked like this:

The simple yet classically chic bags, which have been sold out for months, aredesigned by New York City-based duo, Rachel Mansur, 31, and Floriana Gavriel, 32, and are made of quality Italian leather. The price point ranges from around $US345-$US695, which is considerably less than other top leather brands.

The line, which just debuted last June, has been called “an overnight sensation” and “the first post-recession it-bag” for “women who don’t want to commit to the cost of a Celine

tote.”

While the bags have been nearly impossible to get for months, Thursday’s restock promised more merchandise and new spring colours.

Early Thursday morning, the brand let fans know via social media that the bags would be available “in the afternoon EST,” leaving eager customers around the globe refreshing their browsers every few moments since around noon EST.

But as the afternoon rolled on, there was still no update, and people started to panic.

Many expressed their frustration via Twitter:

@MANSURGAVRIEL I’ve been refreshing your web page since 1 am waiting for the restock, any ETA?

— Melissa Larsen (@larsenlawri) March 19, 2015

Why hasn’t Mansur Gavriel restock yet? Have been waiting for the whole day!

— Joan Lin (@Joanzk) March 19, 2015

The Mansur Gavriel madness on my feed is real right now.

— SobbingOnFifth (@SobbingOnFifth) March 19, 2015

.@MANSURGAVRIEL‘s plan to break the internet today is officially working… #itbag #mansurgavriel

— Adored by Alex (@AdoredbyAlex) March 19, 2015

Why yes, I have been carrying my credit card in my bra all day, @MANSURGAVRIEL. #mansurgavriel

— Stephanie McCurdy (@SAMcCurdy) March 19, 2015

This @MANSURGAVRIEL image has become the bane of my existence. pic.twitter.com/2uFakMoJbL

— erin cunningham (@erinecunningham) March 19, 2015

There were also many Instagram comments, forcing the brand to issue an apology:

“Hello all, we are a small team and are working on getting the site up ASAP. We see all of your comments, and understand your frustration! Thank you again for your patience and support, and please bear with us. Very best, the MG team.”

Finally, around 4:30pm EST, the bags went live! But there was a catch — only one per customer, and if you didn’t act fast, it was too late.

The @MANSURGAVRIEL mania is legit. Entire site sold out in 15 min and thousands of bummed out girls around the world https://t.co/CGu6C7goc0

— Jen Rubio (@jennifer) March 19, 2015

@Agirlnamedmeesh @LynnPKH @MANSURGAVRIEL wow that required some serious nimble fingers! I can’t believe how fast it sold out

— Andrea Ramos (@aramosv1) March 19, 2015

Feel a bit like crying. Been trying for the last 30 mins to checkout and can’t. Now all the @MANSURGAVRIEL bags are sold out

— Daphne (@wingedreviews) March 19, 2015

@MANSURGAVRIEL Ur website is the most ridiculous online shopping site I’ve EVER EVER used

— Shuai Zheng (@ShrimpZheng) March 19, 2015

New production run of @MANSURGAVRIEL bucket bags sold out in minutes … Carlene loses again. It will be 2025 by the time I get one. Cripes.

— Carlene Variyan (@carlena) March 19, 2015

Starting to think this is some kind of loyalty test @MANSURGAVRIEL. She or he who will stay with this insanity the longest wins?

— Chloë Gordon (@xochloegordon) March 19, 2015

But there were a lucky few.

@Agirlnamedmeesh @aramosv1 @MANSURGAVRIEL my daughter bought one, my husband bought one and I bought one.

— Lynn Kessler (@LynnPKH) March 19, 2015