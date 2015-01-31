America Needs To Stop Wasting Billions Of Dollars On 'mansplaining' Every Year

Michael Yarish/AMC Mad Men is a television show about men explaining things to Peggy Olson

How much productivity is lost by men unnecessarily explaining things to women?

There’s a phenomenon out there known as mansplaining — which The Atlantic’s Lily Rothman describes as “explaining without regard to the fact that the explainee knows more than the explainer, often done by a man to a woman.”

It’s not the only kind of ‘splaining (other popular forms are white-splaining and straight-splaining, concerning race and sexual orientation, respectively), but as a pure numbers game, it’s probably the most prevalent.

There’s been some pushback on the term. I’ll concede that it’s probably overused, but the fact is that the phenomenon exists (there’s a whole book!).

When it happened to me this week, I started to wonder how much time is wasted by people explaining things to each other because they’re too preoccupied to realise the person they’re talking to is just as well-informed as them.

I estimated mansplaining, because it’s what happens to me most often, but other ‘splains could be substituted.

Let’s do some back-of-the-envelope maths!

There are 80 million men over the age of 20 (we’ll give the kids a break) in the civilian population in the United States.

Let’s say about 60% of them are mansplainers, based on anecdotal evidence.

The average mansplainer talks/types/tweets unnecessary things for 5 minutes a day, again based on anecdotal evidence.

Let’s give the average worker a productivity of $US70/hr (that’s a raw GDP/hours worked estimate).

These are raw and possibly conservative numbers, but that gives $US102 billion.

We’ll have to double that to $US204 billion, assuming that there’s both a speaker and a listener in this equation.

That’s over $US200 billion that the economy loses every year!

Aren’t you glad I spent this time ‘splaining this to you?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.