'Mansplain' is the Macquarie Dictionary's word of the year

In a triumph for feminist smackdowns, the Macquarie Dictionary has declared “mansplain” its word of the year for 2014.

The dictionary’s Word of the Year Committee, led by editor Susan Butler, explained that mansplain was a much needed word and it was a clever coinage which captured neatly the concept of the patronising explanation offered only too frequently by some men to women”.

Here’s the dictionary’s definition of mansplaining:

verb (t) Colloquial (humorous) (of a man) to explain (something) to a woman, in a way that is patronising because it assumes that a woman will be ignorant of the subject matter.

[MAN + (EX)PLAIN with s inserted to create a pronunciation link with explain]

The People’s Choice Award went to share plate, a restaurant phenomenen that has been growing in popularity in recent years.

The Committee would like to give honourable mention to: lifehacking (the application of strategies or shortcuts used to simplify or improve any aspect of one’s life), binge watching (the practice of viewing a favourite television series, seeing many episodes in one extended sitting), and bamboo ceiling (a barrier created by prejudice which hampers the progress of Asian Australians to positions of leadership in government and business institutions).

The ubiquitious “selfie stick was given a dishonourable mention “for being inescapable”.

