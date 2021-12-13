Marilyn Manson said he called Evan Rachel Wood 158 times after their breakup and fantasized about ‘smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer’

Marilyn Manson. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In a 2009 interview with SPIN, Marilyn Manson spoke about ex-partner Evan Rachel Wood.

He called her 158 times after breaking up and fantasized ‘about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer.’

In February 2021, Wood publicly accused Manson of sexual abuse during their time together.

Marilyn Manson told SPIN Magazine in 2009 that he called actor Evan Rachel Wood 158 times and fantasized daily ‘about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer’ following their breakup.

Manson was promoting his latest album at the time, “The High End of a Low” and touched on his then-relationship with the “Westworld” actor. They began dating in 2007, when Wood was 19 and Manson was 38, and were engaged in 2010 before calling it off.

In the interview, Manson describes an apparent split between the couple in 2008, a time period where he claimed to have been depressed and felt ‘betrayed’ by Wood.

“And every time I called her that day — I called 158 times — I took a razorblade and I cut myself on my face or on my hands,” Manson says in the interview, claiming that he told her, “I want you to physically see what you’ve done.”

Manson said the breakup helped inspire the album: “That damage is part of it, and the song ‘I Want to Kill You Like They Do in The Movies’ is about my fantasies,” he told SPIN. “I have fantasies every day about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer.”

On February 1, 2021, Wood publicly identified Manson as her abuser in an Instagram post. For years, Wood had campaigned in support of domestic and sexual violence survivors and spoke of her own experiences.

Her post was the first time she named her alleged abuser.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner,” Wood said in the post, “also known to the world as Marilyn Manson.”

“He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” Wood said. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

According to documents filed in March as part of ongoing custody battle between Wood and her ex Jamie Bell, Wood said she installed bulletproof windows, steel doors, and a security fence around her Los Angeles home because she was afraid Manson, her former fiance, would attack her family after she accused him of abuse, DailyMail.com reported.

Manson is now the center of a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department domestic-violence investigation which was opened after Wood came forward in February.

Since then, at least 16 women have publicly accused Manson of physical and sexual assault. Four women have sued him for sexual assault and battery.

Insider has reached out to Manson’s attorney for comment.