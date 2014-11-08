10 Tiny Flats You Can Buy In London For The Same Price As These £1 Million Mansions

London house prices are crazy. They have gone up by about a fifth in the last year, from an already-high level. The average price has already climbed over £500,000 for the whole city, let alone the highly-priced core.
So it’s no surprise that some people who can are quitting London and moving out, where their money goes a lot further. But just how much further can you make your money go?
If you’ve ever idly daydreamed about what you could afford with your modest, central London flat, wonder no more. We’ve collated some of the grandest homes from the rest of the country for less than a million pounds, next to their central London equivalents.
You could have this 10 bedroom manor in Durham. It's 900 years old, has 10 bedrooms, a banqueting hall, and it's on the market for £750,000 ($1.186 million).
There's this Georgian 23-bed mansion in south-west Scotland, which belonged to the earls of Galloway. It's being sold for upwards of £595,000 ($941,000).
You could get this huge home in the northern Scottish Highlands, with 16 bedrooms and on the market for £850,000 ($1.345 million).
Or there's this one bedroom flat near Piccadilly Circus, which will also set you back £850,000 ($1.345 million).
How about this 11 bedroom house in Wales? It's got views of the sea and Snowdonia, and is selling for around £549,000 ($868,000)
If that's not your cup of tea, there's this studio, with a very small bed, near Regent's Park for just £595,000 ($941,000).
A 12-bedroom 150-year-old pile in East Yorkshire, with a butler's pantry, for £895,000 ($1.416 million)
There's this former Victorian courthouse In Somerset, with a jacuzzi and sauna room, for £795,000 ($1.258 million) and above.
There's this listed Georgian mansion with 11 Bedrooms. This Welsh home comes with three holiday cottages and planning permission for two more, across 9 acres of land, for £720,000 ($1.139 million)
This 14-bedroom lakeside home in central Scotland, in 4.3 acres of land by Loch Tay, for £975,000 ($1.542 million).
An 11-bedroom set of barns and cottages in Cornwall, grade II listed and on the market for £699,950 ($1.108 million)
