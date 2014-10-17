11 Beautiful Mansions You Can Buy For Cheap

Estately This renovated farmhouse in Kerrville, Texas is on the market for $US995,900.

Turns out you don’t necessarily need to be a millionaire to live in a mansion.

Low real estate prices in older industrial cities like Cleveland and Baltimore can result in some great deals for a whole lot of space and not a lot of money.

“Typically built during manufacturing boom times, many of these properties fell into disrepair as local economies faltered, giving today’s buyers an opportunity to pick up a palatial abode on the cheap,” The Wall Street Journal’s Adam Bonislawski recently wrote.

The experts at the real estate listing site Estately helped us find 11 grand homes on the market for less than $US1 million.

Many of the houses feature classic touches and various iterations of Victorian architecture, which make these bargain buildings truly one-of-a-kind.

