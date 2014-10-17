11 Beautiful Mansions You Can Buy For Cheap

Turns out you don’t necessarily need to be a millionaire to live in a mansion.
Low real estate prices in older industrial cities like Cleveland and Baltimore can result in some great deals for a whole lot of space and not a lot of money.
“Typically built during manufacturing boom times, many of these properties fell into disrepair as local economies faltered, giving today’s buyers an opportunity to pick up a palatial abode on the cheap,” The Wall Street Journal’s Adam Bonislawski recently wrote.
The experts at the real estate listing site Estately helped us find 11 grand homes on the market for less than $US1 million.
Many of the houses feature classic touches and various iterations of Victorian architecture, which make these bargain buildings truly one-of-a-kind.
9900 Timberknoll Ln, Ellicott City, MD
This Maryland estate features a stone facade outside and 18th century charm inside. The fully restored house was built in 1765, and has hardwood floors and spacious rooms.
It's located in the historic town of Ellicott City, which has been ranked as one of the best places to live in the US.
Sitting on a plot of nearly 40 acres, this huge Victorian Romantic-style mansion was built in 1840 and sports 11 rooms, a European sauna, and stained glass windows.
It's secluded Vermont location is still close enough to the rural charms of the historic town of Brandon so home owners don't feel too cut off.
Southern charm oozes from this giant turn of the century Texas farmhouse on the market for $995,900.
313 Jackson Rd N, Kerrville, TX
Though still a country house at heart, both the exterior and interior of this Texas farmhouse have been completely restored with modern touches.
It has a huge master suite, gourmet kitchen, and ginormous front porch. It's also firmly nestled in Texas Hill Country with beautiful scenery and state parks nearby.
13545 Grand Island Rd, Walnut Grove, CA
A carefully updated interior highlights this completely restored California mansion. It's adjacent to mature pear orchards and the iconic Grand Island Mansion too, leading to some stunning pastoral views.
The home has its own private dock and sits on the Sacramento Delta with access to the Pacific Ocean.
910 Maiden Choice Ln, Baltimore, MD
This charming Victorian mansion in Baltimore features marble fireplaces, stained glass, and hardwood floors throughout.
The mansion is close to the Baltimore Beltway and the University of Maryland in Baltimore County.
344 Fremont Street, Woodstock, IL
Currently a bed and breakfast, this gorgeous house has been completely renovated with a gourmet kitchen and in-law suite on the third floor.
The mansion is located in Woodstock, a town notable for it's historic architecture and good shopping. It was even featured in the movie 'Groundhog Day.'
2178 Harcourt Dr, Cleveland Heights, OH
Used as a setting for 'Captain America: Winter Soldier,' this home boasts coffered ceilings, beautiful green Italian marble, and over 8,000 square feet of space.
Known as the 'Harcourt Manor,' it was designed in 1910 by renowned Cleveland architect Frank Meade and is located in Cleveland Heights with the city of Cleveland proper close by.
208 W Fairview Ave, Langhorne, PA
With 18' stone walls, a wraparound porch, 11' high ceilings, and eight bedrooms, this old house has it all.
Located right outside Philadelphia in the quiet suburb of Langhorne, the three-story Pennsylvania dream home even offers views of Burlington Bristol Bridge into New Jersey in the distance.
1625 N Park Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH
Built by famed architects Meade and Hamilton in the Colonial Revival style, the home features carved woodwork, crown moldings, and elegant plaster ceilings.
The almost 8,000 square feet of space lends itself well to entertaining with huge rooms and a ballroom located on the third floor. It resides in the Cleveland suburb of Cleveland Heights, and is close to everything.
Known as The Dill House, the low price of this mansion belies its inherent beauty and architectural and historical significance.
Adjacent to the Causey Mansion with its three acres of manicured green lawns, it's located in the Milford historic district and is just steps from downtown museums and shopping.
This pink lady fixer-upper really shines with its beautiful staircase, eleven fireplaces, and stained glass windows.
Known as the Carmichael Mansion, it's located in Jackson, Georgia, which is considered a bedroom community for nearby Atlanta.
