A Versailles-inspired mansion owned by CNET's bankrupt founder gets price-chopped to $12.5 million

3800washington.com Minor’s home in San Francisco.

An opulent but deteriorating home owned by CNET founder Halsey Minor has had its price reduced to $US12.5 million, Curbed SF reports.

The home, located in the Presidio Heights neighbourhood of San Francisco, was originally listed for $US25 million in 2012.

After failing to find a buyer after three years on the market, the home is now being sold as two separate packages — a $US12.5 million, 18,000-square-foot main house, and a $US3.5 million, 2,618-square-foot guest house.

In 2001, Minor’s net worth was $US180 million. He sold CNET to CBS for $US1.8 billion in 2008. By 2013, however, he was filing for bankruptcy, most likely due to his expensive taste in real estate, art, and horses.

In 2014, he founded Bitreserve, an online bitcoin exchange.

