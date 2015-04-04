A Versailles-inspired mansion owned by CNET's bankrupt founder gets price-chopped to $12.5 million

An opulent but deteriorating home owned by CNET founder Halsey Minor has had its price reduced to $US12.5 million, Curbed SF reports.
The home, located in the Presidio Heights neighbourhood of San Francisco, was originally listed for $US25 million in 2012.
After failing to find a buyer after three years on the market, the home is now being sold as two separate packages — a $US12.5 million, 18,000-square-foot main house, and a $US3.5 million, 2,618-square-foot guest house.
In 2001, Minor’s net worth was $US180 million. He sold CNET to CBS for $US1.8 billion in 2008. By 2013, however, he was filing for bankruptcy, most likely due to his expensive taste in real estate, art, and horses.
In 2014, he founded Bitreserve, an online bitcoin exchange.
But according to Curbed, there are holes in some of the ceilings, and there's significant water damage.
Here's a look at the guest house, which is being sold separately for $3.5 million. Thought it was built in 1981 and could 'use a little updating,' the three-bedroom home is being marketed as a 'great opportunity for a budget-minded buyer.'
The two parcels can be bought by two different people, but strangely, they must be purchased at the same time. The complex is secured behind this imperial-looking gate.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.