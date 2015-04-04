A Versailles-inspired mansion owned by CNET's bankrupt founder gets price-chopped to $12.5 million

Madeline Stone
Halsey minor house3800washington.comMinor’s home in San Francisco.

An opulent but deteriorating home owned by CNET founder Halsey Minor has had its price reduced to $US12.5 million, Curbed SF reports.

The home, located in the Presidio Heights neighbourhood of San Francisco, was originally listed for $US25 million in 2012.

After failing to find a buyer after three years on the market, the home is now being sold as two separate packages — a $US12.5 million, 18,000-square-foot main house, and a $US3.5 million, 2,618-square-foot guest house.

In 2001, Minor’s net worth was $US180 million. He sold CNET to CBS for $US1.8 billion in 2008. By 2013, however, he was filing for bankruptcy, most likely due to his expensive taste in real estate, art, and horses.

In 2014, he founded Bitreserve, an online bitcoin exchange.

The home sits on a massive, 20,000-square-foot lot in Presidio Heights.

Originally built in 1904, the home was meant to be a replica of the Petit Trianon in Versailles.

The home is a San Francisco landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

But according to the listing, 'this once-stunning property is now in disrepair.'

Inside, grand staircases and chandeliers are signs of the home's past.

A grand foyer has dark marbled walls.

The doors have some interesting designs on them.

But according to Curbed, there are holes in some of the ceilings, and there's significant water damage.

This skylight seems to be in great shape still.

There are nine bedrooms in total.

Many of the rooms have their own fireplace.

Check out the fireplace in this room.

There are lots of interesting architectural details all over.

The living room has a grand chandelier.

There's also a ballroom with an intricately decorated ceiling.

Even the bathrooms look like they're from another era.

The kitchen is spacious, though the oven could probably use an update.

This area looks like it once held a fountain of some sort.

And this area looks more like a church than a home.

A balcony offers gorgeous views of the city.

Steps lead down to a nice patio area.

This table and chairs don't look like they have been used in decades.

Here's a look at the guest house, which is being sold separately for $3.5 million. Thought it was built in 1981 and could 'use a little updating,' the three-bedroom home is being marketed as a 'great opportunity for a budget-minded buyer.'

The two parcels can be bought by two different people, but strangely, they must be purchased at the same time. The complex is secured behind this imperial-looking gate.

