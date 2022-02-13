A $2.5 million, 12-bedroom mansion located on a lush island needs a manager to run its busy pub and restaurant

The Old Inn. Arial/Nest

A Scottish mansion with its own pub could offer a dream job opportunity for potential buyers.

The Old Inn is located on the picturesque Isle of Skye and requires new management.

A real-estate agent told Insider the property is an “institution” and has a “folky ambiance.”

A Scottish island-based mansion that features a guesthouse, pub, and restaurant, requires a new manager.

Prospective buyers have a rare opportunity to take over an institution that offers excellent Scottish hospitality, according to its real-estate agent.

The Old Inn is located in a small village called Carbost, on the Isle of Skye, which is one of the top tourist locations in the country.

Peter Seymour, an agent at Graham + Sibbald, told Insider: “It is one of Skye’s institutions. It’s incredibly well-regarded on the island for that enjoyable public house Scottish folky ambiance.”

He added: “It is a famous meeting point for climbers, walkers, and visitors to come to the island looking to enjoy Scottish hospitality with an excellent atmosphere including folk music, good hearty food, and a few drinks.”

The property’s listing says it “benefits from a fantastic location” and attracts many tourists due to the island’s history, which makes it a thriving business.

Listed slightly above $2.5 million (£1.9 million), the mansion has 12 bedrooms, including a five-bedroom bunkhouse and one disabled bunkroom. It also has a guesthouse with six letting bedrooms and a manager’s flat.

There is also accommodation for a person working on-site.

There is also accommodation for a person working on-site.

The agency said that the business turnover of the property is in excess of $2 million (£1.5 million).

Maintaining and establishing future growth are among the challenges facing its new owners, Seymour said. “Is the hospitality sector a risky business? – Well yes,” he added.

However, he said if the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us one thing it’s that hospitality “is a robust industry. It hasn’t affected values, it hasn’t dampened appetite. In fact, if anything, it has renewed vigor in the sector.”

Insider’s Stephen Jones recently reported that a job ad for a landlord to run a tiny island’s pub in Cumbria, North-West England, had received interest from hundreds of people.