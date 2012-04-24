HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Stone Mansion In The Heart Of New Jersey's Horse Country Is On Sale For $27 Million

Photo: Trulia
A mansion in Bernardsville, NJ that sits on 179 green acres is on sale for $27 million, listed by Turnpin.Guests at 67 Ravine Lake Road drive up a long driveway, where they will pass a pond before arriving to the front door.
The main house on the estate has 30 rooms and a total of 16,000 square feet of living space.
There are five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and five half bathrooms in the stone mansion.
