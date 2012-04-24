HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Stone Mansion In The Heart Of New Jersey's Horse Country Is On Sale For $27 Million

Meredith Galante
$27 million new jersey mansion

Photo: Trulia

A mansion in Bernardsville, NJ that sits on 179 green acres is on sale for $27 million, listed by Turnpin.Guests at 67 Ravine Lake Road drive up a long driveway, where they will pass a pond before arriving to the front door.

The main house on the estate has 30 rooms and a total of 16,000 square feet of living space.

There are five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and five half bathrooms in the stone mansion.

The aerial photo of the house doesn't do justice to the enormity of the property.

The tremendous cobblestone driveway.

There's a sweeping circular staircase in the foyer.

The foyer has sky-high ceilings.

There's a domed stained glass ceiling above the staircase.

The house has many Gothic influences and superb millwork.

There are several seating areas in the main living room.

Two dining room tables and chandeliers anchor the dining room.

The family room feels very cozy. The wood beams make the room stand out.

The fireplace has magnificent carvings on it.

The kitchen is fit for a gourmet chef.

There's another unique fireplace at the end of the island in the kitchen.

The dining room is sectioned off by pillars.

The ceiling is breathtaking and will definitely be a point of conversation during dinner.

Every room really has its own identity.

At the top of the stairs is essentially an another entire foyer.

The library has an old-school elegance to it.

The ceilings have painted murals of angels on them.

The master bedroom is comprised of six rooms making up a giant suite.

This looks like it is the sitting room in the master suite.

When you go down into the wine cellar, the stone really makes you feel as if you're in a cave.

The wine cellar has ample room for tastings.

Check out the view from one of the higher points in the house.

Prefer to the hustle of city life?

DON'T MISS: A Russian Socialite Is Selling This $50 Million Time Warner centre Condo So She Can Move To Hollywood >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.