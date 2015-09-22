Japanese billionaire asks $50 million for enormous Manhattan mansion with secret passageways

A six-floor mansion on the “Gold Coast” of Manhattan’s Upper East Side has just been listed for $US50 million.
The home, at 7 East 76th Street, is chock-full of secrets and amenities spread across its 14,000 square feet. Among its 20 rooms are a wine cellar, maid’s quarters, two art galleries, a recreation room, and a sunny solarium.
The property is being sold by Japanese billionaire philanthropist Bungo Shimada, according to the Wall Street Journal. Shimada told the Journal that maintaining the home in “top form” requires too much effort for his lifestyle. Stan Ponte of Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.
Keep scrolling for a tour of this historic piece of New York real estate.
Erected in 1898, a massive addition was completed in the 1920s and other updates were made in the late '90s. Historical details like the gorgeous mansard roof have been preserved over the years.
The home has several secret passageways. One links the library to a hidden card room while another -- obscured by a coat closet -- leads to the basement.
The former owner was professional art collector Sam Salz. With two gallery spaces, works by Renoir, Monet, and Cezanne have graced the walls.
The 13 feet high parlor ceilings, which include this coffered rosette design, are among the home's historical artifacts.
There are two kitchens in the home, with one reserved exclusively for catering. The house is currently set up with two staff rooms.
