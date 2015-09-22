Japanese billionaire asks $50 million for enormous Manhattan mansion with secret passageways

Travis Mark A sun-drenched solarium is among the late 19th Century mansion’s charms.

A six-floor mansion on the “Gold Coast” of Manhattan’s Upper East Side has just been listed for $US50 million.

The home, at 7 East 76th Street, is chock-full of secrets and amenities spread across its 14,000 square feet. Among its 20 rooms are a wine cellar, maid’s quarters, two art galleries, a recreation room, and a sunny solarium.

The property is being sold by Japanese billionaire philanthropist Bungo Shimada, according to the Wall Street Journal. Shimada told the Journal that maintaining the home in “top form” requires too much effort for his lifestyle. Stan Ponte of Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

Keep scrolling for a tour of this historic piece of New York real estate.

Less than a block from Central Park, the townhouse mansion is built entirely of limestone. Travis Mark Erected in 1898, a massive addition was completed in the 1920s and other updates were made in the late '90s. Historical details like the gorgeous mansard roof have been preserved over the years. Travis Mark Inside, the entrance parlor has immaculate and original 12 feet high ceilings. Travis Mark The home has several secret passageways. One links the library to a hidden card room while another -- obscured by a coat closet -- leads to the basement. Travis Mark The former owner was professional art collector Sam Salz. With two gallery spaces, works by Renoir, Monet, and Cezanne have graced the walls. Travis Mark The 13 feet high parlor ceilings, which include this coffered rosette design, are among the home's historical artifacts. Travis Mark A beautiful original staircase connects six floors. Travis Mark There are two kitchens in the home, with one reserved exclusively for catering. The house is currently set up with two staff rooms. Travis Mark The oak wood paneling in the dining room is original. Travis Mark A bright and sunny solarium provides an ideal place to relax with views of the backyard greenery. Travis Mark You can even see Central Park from the top of the house. Travis Mark

