An Ohio mansion with its own Oval Office replica is on sale for $1.85 million. Take a look inside.

- A large mansion in the Ohio woodlands is on sale for $1.85 million.
- Alongside 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, it also contains a recreation of the Oval Office.
- The previous owners were American history enthusiasts who added the room in 2015.
A mansion nestled in the woodlands of Kirtland Hills, Ohio, that’s surrounded by natural beauty is currently for sale.
Source: Jenifer Black, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
Sitting within a 5-acre estate, this 3-story mansion was put up for sale for $1.85 million.
Source: Jenifer Black, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
The entrance to the mansion has a spectacular foyer, with a 19-foot (5.79m) ceiling.
Source: Jenifer Black, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
Alongside the curved staircase is a huge crystal chandelier.
Source: Jenifer Black, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
The house is full of architectural quirks, such as this balcony overlooking the living area.
Source: Jenifer Black, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
The open woodwork and stone styles are reflected across the mansion.
Source: Jenifer Black, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
All of the 6 bedrooms are very large, with plenty of space for extra furnishings.
Source: Jenifer Black, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
Among its numerous bedrooms are other luxuries like a home theatre, walk-in wardrobes, and a walk-in pantry.
Source: Jenifer Black, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
There’s also a pool that faces the property’s beautiful grounds and surrounding trees.
Source: Jenifer Black, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
However, on the third floor is this property’s hidden gem — a full replica of the White House Oval Office.
Source: Jenifer Black, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
Realtor Jenifer Black told Cleveland.com that the previous owners are “avid history buffs,” and started construction on the room in 2015 after becoming progressively interested in the Oval Office after visiting the Gerald Ford presidential library in Michigan.
Source: Cleveland.com
Previous occupants, Lou and Carolyn Fidanza, built the office to match the decor of George W. Bush and Obama’s presidencies, believing theirs to be “the finest replica in a private residence in the country.”
Source: Cleveland.com
