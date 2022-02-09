Search

An Ohio mansion with its own Oval Office replica is on sale for $1.85 million. Take a look inside.

Josh Ong
Oval office mansion
The Ohio mansion for sale comes with a replica Oval Office. Catherine Walker/MLS Now
  • A large mansion in the Ohio woodlands is on sale for $1.85 million.
  • Alongside 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, it also contains a recreation of the Oval Office.
  • The previous owners were American history enthusiasts who added the room in 2015.
A mansion nestled in the woodlands of Kirtland Hills, Ohio, that’s surrounded by natural beauty is currently for sale.
Oval office mansion woodlands
The house is about 30 minutes from Cleveland by car. Catherine Walker/MLS Now
Sitting within a 5-acre estate, this 3-story mansion was put up for sale for $1.85 million.
Oval office mansion front
There’s even an elevator that accesses all three levels of the house. Catherine Walker/MLS Now
The entrance to the mansion has a spectacular foyer, with a 19-foot (5.79m) ceiling.
Oval office mansion lobby
It’s unclear if the giraffe statues come included in the price. Catherine Walker/MLS Now
Alongside the curved staircase is a huge crystal chandelier.
Oval office mansion chandelier
The foyer opens up into the large dining room and kitchen area. Catherine Walker/MLS Now
The house is full of architectural quirks, such as this balcony overlooking the living area.
Oval office mansion living room
The balcony would be perfect for any Shakespeare recitals. Catherine Walker/MLS Now
The open woodwork and stone styles are reflected across the mansion.
Oval office mansion bathroom
The largest of 8 bathrooms is well-lit, with a large triangular bathtub. Catherine Walker/MLS Now
All of the 6 bedrooms are very large, with plenty of space for extra furnishings.
This attic bedroom has a rather unique bathtub placement. Catherine Walker/MLS Now
Among its numerous bedrooms are other luxuries like a home theatre, walk-in wardrobes, and a walk-in pantry.
Oval office mansion home theatre
The mansion also boasts 6 fireplaces across its 96,000 square-foot premises. Catherine Walker/MLS Now
There’s also a pool that faces the property’s beautiful grounds and surrounding trees.
Oval office mansion woodlands pool
The pool has stepped access straight from the patio at the back of the house. Catherine Walker/MLS Now
However, on the third floor is this property’s hidden gem — a full replica of the White House Oval Office.
Oval office mansion office entrance
The listing promotes the room as the ‘ultimate work-from-home space.’ Catherine Walker/MLS Now
Realtor Jenifer Black told Cleveland.com that the previous owners are “avid history buffs,” and started construction on the room in 2015 after becoming progressively interested in the Oval Office after visiting the Gerald Ford presidential library in Michigan.
Oval office mansion office
Taking 5 years to complete, the replica contains a full copy of the Resolute desk and famous ‘Bronco Buster’ sculpture. Catherine Walker/MLS Now
Previous occupants, Lou and Carolyn Fidanza, built the office to match the decor of George W. Bush and Obama’s presidencies, believing theirs to be “the finest replica in a private residence in the country.”
Oval office mansion office 2
The recreation is so accurate, the molds used were reportedly sold and used by Tyler Perry’s TV show, ‘The Oval.’ Catherine Walker/MLS Now
