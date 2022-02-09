An Ohio mansion with its own Oval Office replica is on sale for $1.85 million. Take a look inside.

A mansion nestled in the woodlands of Kirtland Hills, Ohio, that’s surrounded by natural beauty is currently for sale. The house is about 30 minutes from Cleveland by car. Catherine Walker/MLS Now Source: Jenifer Black, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Sitting within a 5-acre estate, this 3-story mansion was put up for sale for $1.85 million. There's even an elevator that accesses all three levels of the house.

The entrance to the mansion has a spectacular foyer, with a 19-foot (5.79m) ceiling. It's unclear if the giraffe statues come included in the price.

Alongside the curved staircase is a huge crystal chandelier. The foyer opens up into the large dining room and kitchen area.

The house is full of architectural quirks, such as this balcony overlooking the living area. The balcony would be perfect for any Shakespeare recitals.

The open woodwork and stone styles are reflected across the mansion. The largest of 8 bathrooms is well-lit, with a large triangular bathtub.

All of the 6 bedrooms are very large, with plenty of space for extra furnishings. This attic bedroom has a rather unique bathtub placement.

Among its numerous bedrooms are other luxuries like a home theatre, walk-in wardrobes, and a walk-in pantry. The mansion also boasts 6 fireplaces across its 96,000 square-foot premises.

There's also a pool that faces the property's beautiful grounds and surrounding trees. The pool has stepped access straight from the patio at the back of the house.

However, on the third floor is this property's hidden gem — a full replica of the White House Oval Office. The listing promotes the room as the 'ultimate work-from-home space.'

Realtor Jenifer Black told Cleveland.com that the previous owners are “avid history buffs,” and started construction on the room in 2015 after becoming progressively interested in the Oval Office after visiting the Gerald Ford presidential library in Michigan. Taking 5 years to complete, the replica contains a full copy of the Resolute desk and famous ‘Bronco Buster’ sculpture. Catherine Walker/MLS Now Source: Cleveland.com