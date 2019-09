Photo: via Atlanta Sold Sisters

This Atlanta estate, with exteriors made of stone, is on the market for $14.9 million. The house sits on 10.9 acres of land, which the real estate listing describes as “park-like.”



Inside the house has 11 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and 11,407 square feet of living space.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.