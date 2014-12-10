HOUSE OF THE DAY: Jay Z And Beyoncé Might Buy This Jaw-Dropping Los Angeles Mansion For $70 Million

Megan Willett/Business Insider The mansion at 1181 North Hillcrest.

According to TMZ, music megastars Jay Z and Beyoncé could soon be the proud owners of this 23,000-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills that was listed back in September.

The couple have gone to view the home six times already, and TMZ reports a deal could close soon for $US70 million, $US15 million less than the original $US85 million asking price.

The insane home has views of Malibu Beach and downtown Los Angeles, and the real estate listing warns: “Be prepared for an overwhelming sensory experience unlike any you’ve felt before.” It’s not exaggerating.

The property last sold in August of 2012 for $US12.65 million, according to Zillow. The over-the-top house is listed by Ben Bacal Realty as well as Branden Williams and Rayni Romito Williams of Williams & Williams.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.