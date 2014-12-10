HOUSE OF THE DAY: Jay Z And Beyoncé Might Buy This Jaw-Dropping Los Angeles Mansion For $70 Million

According to TMZ, music megastars Jay Z and Beyoncé could soon be the proud owners of this 23,000-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills that was listed back in September.

The couple have gone to view the home six times already, and TMZ reports a deal could close soon for $US70 million, $US15 million less than the original $US85 million asking price.

The insane home has views of Malibu Beach and downtown Los Angeles, and the real estate listing warns: “Be prepared for an overwhelming sensory experience unlike any you’ve felt before.” It’s not exaggerating.

The property last sold in August of 2012 for $US12.65 million, according to Zillow. The over-the-top house is listed by Ben Bacal Realty as well as Branden Williams and Rayni Romito Williams of Williams & Williams.

Welcome to 1181 North Hillcrest. The home was listed in September for $85 million.

It's located in the elite Beverly Hills neighbourhood of Trousdale Estates.

The home received a complete overhaul after being purchased back in 2012. The new design is stunning.

But let's go inside and see what the mansion has to offer.

The living room has a skylight and looks out over the horizon.

An open office is off to the side, as well as a motorcycle on display.

The dining room can easily fit eight guests. The home was designed for entertaining.

The open kitchen has 10 bar stools and nearly 180-degree view of downtown LA.

The living area opens up onto the home's infinity pool.

It comes with lounge beds in the pool for guests to tan and relax on.

The view is simply stunning.

There are also outdoor lounge chairs nearby for guests who want to stay dry.

The master bedroom has ample space and a huge floor-to-ceiling window.

The master bathroom has a stand alone bathtub and a glass shower.

The master bedroom's closets are bigger than most New York apartments, designed to be both his...

...and hers.

The mansion has seven other guest bedrooms.

And 14 other bathrooms.

This huge guest bedroom even has an open-air lounge next door.

With couches and a ping pong table, this would be a wonderful area to relax.

For those who want to tan on the balcony, the upper floor has even more chairs.

Downstairs is an indoor movie theatre with deluxe seating.

The mansion even has its own wine cellar.

The basement is the ultimate man cave.

It's a haven for game lovers with a pool table and foosball.

There's also a fully stocked bar with ample bar stools.

And for those who want to showcase their cars, there's a space for that, too.

And to top it all off, you can stay in shape with this deluxe gym.

The home is being sold fully furnished, so you can simply move into the amazing space.

The $85 million price tag seems more understandable now.

