MANsaver: The Life-Saving App for Lazy And Incompetent Romeos

Are you a conventional male in a conventional relationship with a conventional female? The majority of the population aged 25+ would likely answer “yes”.



According to stereotype, many males seem to “genetically” struggle with what many females seem to “genetically” value: the acknowledgment and appropriate appreciation of relationship milestones.

If you’ve answered in the affirmative, worry no more, because there’s an app-to-the-rescue for the helpless male:

MANsaver from April Vickers on Vimeo.

If you include yourself among the legion of lazy and incompetent Romeos in the world who suffer from “O.F.I.R.D.S”, here’s what you do:

Download the MANsaver app from the iTunes store for free. Enter the following information: relationship status + start date. Sit back and let the app do the work: MANsaver will auto-generate every conceivable anniversary, holiday and relationship milestone—even the most ridiculously demanding, such as “100 days of dating” or “3 months of marriage”. Every event will generate a reminder notification 5 days before, as well as the day of. For the even lazier and creatively challenged, MANsaver even offers “sentimental text message drafts, creative date scenarios and sweet gift ideas.”

MANsaver is compatible with the iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad, and requires iOS 4.0 or later.

