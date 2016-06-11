A prankster with terminal cancer played one last inspiring 'Harry Potter'-themed joke at the hospital before he died

@cseachoy/twitter Cormac Seachoy left his mark at Bristol Children’s Hospital before passing away.

Cormac Seachoy left a joyous mark on the world, though it wasn’t discovered until years after his untimely death at age 27.

Seachoy, who was diagnosed with cancer, fought his terminal illness with a strong sense of humour.

According to BBC, he was in the Bristol Children’s Hospital during October and November 2014. During that time, Seachoy noticed that a sculpture outside the hospital, known as the Lollypop Be-Bop sculpture, resembled Quidditch posts from the “Harry Potter” books.

Here’s the sculpture outside the hospital:

And here are Quidditch posts:

During his time at the hospital, Seachoy set up a Kickstarter to get a plaque made that stated that the statue was a dedication to the 1998 Quidditch World Cup.

In November 2014, the plaque he dreamt up arrived. With the help of a friend, he put it up in the middle of the night:

The plaque reads:

Dedicated To The Children Of Bristol

The 1998 Quidditch World Cup Posts

Enchanted By Adou Sosseh

Have A Magical Day

Seachoy passed away on December 16, 2015. The hospital is keeping the plaque up in his memory.

It continues to brighten people’s days. One of those people happens to be none other than “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling.

One of the most beautiful Potter-related things ever. I’m not crying. YOU’RE crying. #CormacSeachoy https://t.co/lmz9k4QaPL

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 9, 2016

“One of the most beautiful Potter-related things ever,” Rowling tweeted. “I’m not crying. YOU’RE crying.”

No, we’re all crying.

