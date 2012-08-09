Man's Body Rejected By Medical Research For Being Too Fat

Photo: Wikipedia

Queen native George Cardel always wanted his body to be donated to science. But when the 300-pound mechanical engineer suffered a fatal heart attack in December last year, his body was rejected by several medical schools, John Marzulli of The New York Daily News reports.A $2 million lawsuit filed by Cardel’s sister alleges that the corpse was shunned by Hofstra University’s medical school for being too heavy, causing “grave humiliation.”



Former New York City chief medial examiner Michael Baden told The Daily News that he isn’t surprised the body was turned away. “An obese person would be harder to dissect because of the amount of fat tissue under the skin,” he said.

The body was returned to the family after 13 days, but was “so badly decomposed it required cremation,” The Daily News writes.

