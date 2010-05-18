Man's Body Found Naked In Louis Moore Bacon's Hot Tub

Uh oh, is this more scandal for Louis Moore Bacon?



Bahamanian police discovered a man dead in Bacon’s hot tub about two weeks ago.

The man, Dan Tuckfield, was apparently the house manager and lived on a house boat in Bacon’s marina, according to the Bahamas Press.

The Bahamian paper smells conspiracy. They think it’s weird that none of the other 10 house employees were home at the time of his death. And interesting that it’s Tuckfield who died, considering there was a long-standing estate rivalry between Moore and another owner that apparently implicates Tuckfield as a suspect in an unsolved arson case.

But the police say there’s no foul play suspected, because apparently no one else was home at the time and the autopsy showed he died of “coronary artery disease.”

According to the Nassau Guardian, Tuckfield was last seen leaving the Captain’s Table restaurant near the Lyford Cay Marina. Captain’s Table is a buffet-style restaurant, so maybe it was something he ate.

He died young but Tuckfield had an active and fascinating life. He was an avid fisherman and sportsman and most importantly, a hero.

He saved the lives of a number of plane passengers after a plane crashed in the ocean nearly 20 years ago. The tale is a wildly interesting one. Tuckfield swam holding all the plane passengers and a dog on his back for miles but then two of the passengers, a husband and then his wife, became frustrated and let themselves drown. Then Tuckfield had to drown the dog because he became panicky.

