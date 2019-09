European slowdown will hit Manpower (MAN), Citi says, as MAN gets 74% of revenue from EMEA. Some secular offsets, but Citi observes MAN usually does well from economy trough. Thus, the standard “buy on weakness” refrain. Buy/$77.



