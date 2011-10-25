One Third Of Employers Say They Can't Fill Jobs Because There Aren't Enough Qualified Candidates

Photo: AP

Staffing company ManpowerGroup reports that 52% of U.S. employers say they’re having trouble filling positions — which is a huge increase from last year, when only 14% of companies said they had difficulty filling positions (via Wall Street Journal).This can be attributed to a few different things, according to the survey of employers, who responded to the question, “Why are you having difficulty filling this specific job?” The most interesting takeaway is that 1/3 of employers say there simply aren’t enough qualified candidates out there. Here are the results:



Looking for more pay than is offered: 52%

Lack of “hard” job skills or technical skills: 47%

Lack of experience: 35%

Lack of available applicants/no applicants (e.g., talent shortage): 32%

Don’t possess the right values and mindset (attitudes that people bring to jobs): 29%

Lack of knowledge of business or academic disciplines or industry/formal qualifications: 25%

Don’t possess the right personality and intelligence (basic character and mental traits): 17%

Lack of applicants willing to work on a “part-time” or “contingent” basis — they want “permanent/full-time” roles: 17%

Other reasons: 17%

Lack of “soft” skills or interpersonal/communication skills: 15%

So who are these employers that are looking to fill so many jobs? The agency says the top 10 toughest jobs to fill are: 1. Skilled trades, 2. Sales representatives, 3. Engineers, 4. Drivers, 5. Accounting & finance staff, 6. IT staff, 7. Management/executives, 8. Teachers, 9. Secretaries/administrative assistants and 10. Machinists/machine operators.

