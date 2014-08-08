PHOTOS: This Woman Instagrams Objects In Flight -- And It's Completely Mesmerising

Jillian D'Onfro
Manon Wethly doesn’t cry over spilled milk. Or wine. Or juice. Or paint.

Spilling stuff is actually kind of her thing.

Wethly, a designer who lives in Hasselt, Belgium, is Instagram-famous for her feed of “#flyingstuff” photos, where she snaps shots of random liquids or objects that she tosses high into the air. The results are mesmerising.

Manon told Business Insider that it all started back in 2011 when she randomly decided to throw her Puma sneakers and take a photo with her iPhone. At the time, the photo got 32 likes — more than she’d ever had before — so she kept taking more flying stuff photos.

Today, an average flying stuff shot gets thousands of likes, and she was recently featured on Instagram’s blog.

(You can check out her website here.)

When you first start looking through Wethly's flying stuff photos they are truly arresting.

There's something mesmerising about the abstract shapes the objects make in the air.

Even Wethly herself gets surprised by how the pictures turn out.

'You take a photo of something you don't actually see, because it's happening so fast,' she says.

When she first started, she only used her iPhone, but soon upgraded to a better camera when people started asking for prints.

One of her goals is to start selling her work on her website.

People always ask her how her pictures turn out so crisp.

Her only advice is that you have to play around with the settings on your camera a lot.

She often uses a remote, so she can throw the object in the air and then snap the picture without needing to touch the camera.

Manon will occasionally clean out her kitchen for inspiration. She's thrown eggs...

...As well as coffee grounds and flour.

Most of the shoots happen in her backyard, which can mean a lot of happy birds.

(They especially liked when she threw spaghetti.)

She has to throw her objects quite high, or else her neighbours tall bushes will get in her shots.

Miraculously, she's only ever broken a single glass.

Which quite frankly feels incredible when you see how many glasses she throws up in the air.

Her series of flying sand photos are some of her favourites.

Generally, she pays a lot of attention to colour and texture when choosing objects.

When she's not shooting #flying stuff photos, she works as a freelance interior and graphic designer.

Here was Wethly's first flying stuff photo of her Puma sneakers.

