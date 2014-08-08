PHOTOS: This Woman Instagrams Objects In Flight -- And It's Completely Mesmerising

Manon Wethly doesn’t cry over spilled milk. Or wine. Or juice. Or paint.

Spilling stuff is actually kind of her thing.

Wethly, a designer who lives in Hasselt, Belgium, is Instagram-famous for her feed of “#flyingstuff” photos, where she snaps shots of random liquids or objects that she tosses high into the air. The results are mesmerising.

Manon told Business Insider that it all started back in 2011 when she randomly decided to throw her Puma sneakers and take a photo with her iPhone. At the time, the photo got 32 likes — more than she’d ever had before — so she kept taking more flying stuff photos.

Today, an average flying stuff shot gets thousands of likes, and she was recently featured on Instagram’s blog.

(You can check out her website here.)

