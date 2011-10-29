Manolo Blahnik Is Now Making A $895 Pair Of Shoes Out Of Fish Skin

Manolo Blahnik, the vaunted shoe designer whose spiked creations have decked the feet of Sarah Jessica Parker and other bold faced names, is going eco-friendly with his latest design.



In a collaboration with designer Maria Patmos, he’s created a special line of shoes for the spring that are made entirely of discarded tilapia skins, cork and raffia, according to Women’s Wear Daily (via Ecouterre).

The price tag for strappy sandals made of old fish parts? $895, WWD reports.

Now read about the rise and fall of another famous designer, John Galliano >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.