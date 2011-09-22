Manny Ramirez May Play Baseball In The Dominican Republic

After just five games with the Tampa Bay Rays, Manny Ramirez announced his retirement after testing positive for a performance enhancing drug for the third time.



As it turns out, Manny was just walking away from the Rays and Major League Baseball, but not the sport.

Several outlets in the Dominican Republic are reporting that Manny wants to keep playing baseball, just not in the United States. Instead, he will suit up this winter for Aguilas Cibaenas of the Dominican Winter League.

Manny was born in the Dominican Republic before moving to New York as a child.

News that Manny is not done playing baseball comes just a week after Manny was arrested for hitting his wife (allegedly). And it comes six weeks after Manny could have returned to the Rays had he accepted his suspension.

With the Rays, Manny was 1-17 with no home runs and a single RBI this season before his retirement. He finished with 555 career home runs, 14th on the all-time list.

