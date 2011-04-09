Why Manny Ramirez Just Retired: Drugs

The slugger who simultaneously mesmerized and frustrated fans for nearly two decades has abruptly retired from baseball as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays.



According to the press release that came from Major League Baseball, Ramirez was contacted by the MLB Drug Prevention and Treatment program and decided to call it quits.

“Major League Baseball recently notified Manny Ramirez of an issue under Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” the statement said. “Rather than continue with the process under the Program, Ramirez has informed MLB that he is retiring as an active player. If Ramirez seeks reinstatement in the future, the process under the Drug Program will be completed. MLB will not have any further comment on this matter.”

Manny’s 555 homers, 1,831 RBIs, and career .312 average are all numbers worthy of Cooperstown, but the track record for sluggers with any sort of connection to performance enhancing drugs is considerably less than favourable.

