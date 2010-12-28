The New York Yankees Should Say No To Manny Ramirez

Though it might be awfully tempting to add a big-name former member of the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees shouldn’t even think about signing Manny Ramirez.



Not because he’s a head case — the Yankees don’t typically have problems with non-steroid off the field issues — but for the simple fact that he isn’t good anymore.

Since serving a 50-game suspension in 2009 for testing positive for female fertility drugs, Manny, 38, hasn’t been close to the same player he once was.

Last year he hit just nine home runs in 50 games and his slugging percentage has taken an even bigger tumble in recent years, from .601 in 2008 to .531 in 2009 and finally to just .409 last season.

Whether steroids are to blame or not, it’s clear that Manny’s best days are behind him. He’s merely a singles hitter these days, and though he still gets on base a lot, his limited defensive ability and poor attitude make him far more trouble than he’s worth.

