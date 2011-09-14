Manny Ramirez Can Bail Himself Out Of Jail With The $6 Million He Just Got For His Boston Penthouse

Manny Ramirez got into a little trouble yesterday, but with his arrest comes an ounce of good news. Ramirez finally sold his $5.5 million penthouse in Boston, according to Zillow.com.The penthouse has been on the market since 2009, when Ramirez listed it for $8.5 million.

After being traded from the Red Sox to the Dodgers for “erratic behaviour,” and finally landed with the Tampa Bay Rays.

But shortly after signing with the team, Ramirez retired after being caught with steroids. Again.

Here's the kitchen

And the family room

Another kitchen view

Some Ramirez memorabilia

And some family photos

Great views

