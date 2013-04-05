Manny Ramirez Hit His First Home Run In Taiwan And Everyone Went Bonkers

Manny Ramirez is currently playing professional baseball for the EDA Rhinos in Taiwan.



Last night, he launched his first home run of the season in the Rhinos’ 10-7 loss to the Uni-President Lions.

Even though it’s a little sad to hear that Manny is playing in Taiwan, this video (via Deadspin) shows just how much they love him over there. The stands are packed, the fans are chanting, and when Manny launches his homer over the centerfield wall, everyone goes nuts.

The announcer’s call is amazing:

