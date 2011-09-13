Report: Manny Ramirez Arrested In Florida After Alleged Domestic Incident

Photo: Broward County

Former baseball star Manny Ramirez has been arrested in Florida.He was taken into custody after an alleged domestic dispute with his wife, according to TMZ.



More coming as information becomes available…

UPDATE:

He’s been charged with battery.

According to the police report, he slapped his wife, causing her to hit her head against their bed’s headboard.

