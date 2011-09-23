Manny Ramirez Wants To Serve His 100-Game Suspension So That He Can Play Baseball Again

Disgraced slugger Manny Ramirez says he wants to apply for reinstatement to Major League Baseball, even if that means having to serve out his 100-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.



Ramirez retired after playing just five games this season, rather than serve out his ban for a second failed drug test.

Earlier this week, Ramirez tried to sign up for a winter ball league in the Dominican Republic, but was denied entry because the league is affiliated with MLB.

So now Ramirez tells ESPN Deportes that he “was not prepared for retirement” and asked his agent to get him back in baseball.

If reinstated, he would still have to serve the suspension, which means he would ineligible to play until deep into the 2012 season. He’ll turn 40 next May.

Then the hard part begins. Convincing an MLB team that the drug-free Manny can still hit.

