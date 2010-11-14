Manny Pacquiao Wins Eighth World Title

Photo: AP

Filipino congressman Manny Pacquiao won a unanimous 12-round decision over Antonio Maragarito on Saturday night, giving him the eighth world title of his career.Despite concerns about his training and the significant size differential between him and his opponent, the smaller and quicker Pacquiao dominated the fight from start to finish.



The fight was not without controversy however. The weight loss supplement Hydroxycut was discovered in Margarito’s dressing room before the match, but despite protests from Pacquiao, the fight was allowed to go on.

