Manny Pacquiao Will Fight The First Person He Sees On May 7

Photo: AP

There’s no venue, purse, or even an opponent yet, but world welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao is going to beat up somebody on May 7, 2011.Those other minor details will be worked out later, but his promoter has announced that date for his next bout.



(There’s speculation that Shane Mosley will be his opponent – a huge disappointment for Pacquiao fans considering the ageing Mosley’s eroding skills.)

It also might be the first time that a world title defence had to be re-scheduled because one of the opponents had to carry out his congressional duties in the Philippines.

The original plan was to fight in April, but that conflicted Manny’s governmental schedule back home.

