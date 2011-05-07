Manny Pacquiao Vs. Shane Mosley Preview & Prediction

One of the biggest boxing fights of the year takes place this Saturday as Manny Pacquiao vs. Shane Mosley duke it out for the WBO welterweight title. Mosley looks for his first win in over a year while the Pac Man hopes to extend his 13-fight winning streak.



I was real excited when Top Rank put this fight together although it certainly comes a few years too late. Not since Miguel Cotto has anyone stepped inside of the ring with Pacquiao that has the potential to pull off an upset like Mosley. It wasn’t too long ago that Mosley had Floyd Mayweather on the ropes and looked like he was a few punches away from knocking out Money in the second round. Unfortunately the rest of the fight saw Mosley tire out and Mayweather toy with the former champion.

If there is any chance that Mosley has of pulling off the upset it will come in the first few rounds. Mosley just appears to be too old in his last few fights to fight a competitive fight for 12 rounds. His last fight with Sergio Mora was not very exciting and while he had a great second round against Floyd Mayweather, it was a one sided drubbing.

