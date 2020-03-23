Manny Pacquiao said he's 'not afraid to die' to help the Philippines battle the coronavirus pandemic

Filipino senator and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao said to be a leader, you need “to be a front-liner” and is therefore “not afraid to die” to help his country fight the coronavirus.

The Philippines has reported 462 cases of the infectious disease, and 33 deaths.

Pacquiao alone has reportedly donated 600,000 face masks to front-liners, and has teamed-up with Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma to supply 50,000 COVID-19 testing kits.

“I grew up poor, I know what they feel,” Pacquiao, a former eight-weight world champion boxer, said according to The Manila Bulletin.

Manny Pacquiao said he’s “not afraid to die” to help Filipinos during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pacquiao entered politics in 2010 when he was elected to the Philippines’ House of Representatives, representing Sarangani. In 2016 he was elected as a senator and is serving a six-year term.

The novel coronavirus has affected many countries, restricted travel, and shut down major sports organisations and events. There have been 343,421 total confirmed COVID-19 global cases, with 14,790 deaths so far. The Philippines alone has reported 462 cases and 33 deaths.

Pacquiao told The Manila Bulletin he is concerned that people could resort to looting if living conditions in his country deteriorate because of the spread of the virus.

“If you are a leader, you have to be a front-liner,” Pacquiao said, adding he’s “not afraid to die” to help his people.

“You have to lead people and let people see that you are with them. I grew up poor. I know what they feel,” he said.

Pacquiao donated approximately 600,000 face masks to front-liners tackling the coronavirus in the Philippines, ABS-CBN reported recently, and teamed-up with Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma to donate 50,000 COVID-19 testing kits.

He has also made “numerous public appearances [to try and] reassure residents fearful” of the disease, Boxing Scene said.

Pacquiao, a former eight-weight world champion boxer, remains one of the best athletes competing in his sport according to Insider’s ranking of the 15 best fighters on the planet.

In January, last year, Pacquiao dominated Adrien Broner before knocking down Keith Thurman en route to a points decision in July.

He has not fought since, but juggles his athletic career with one in politics.

