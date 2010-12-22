Manny Pacquiao To Fight Sugar Shane Mosley

Photo: AP Images

As expected, eight-time champion Manny Pacquiao will fight Shane Mosley on May 7.It’s not the fight everyone wants and Mosley may not even be the best challenger, but with Floyd Mayweather still dancing around Pacquiao (and the Las Vegas police department), the defending champ admits it’s the best business decision for him.



Pacquiao’s last fight was a 12-round pummelling of Antonio Margarito in November.

Mosley last two fights were a lost to Mayweather and a draw with Sergio Mora earlier this year. But Mosley thinks his size and strength will be the difference against the “pound for pound king.”

He wouldn’t be the first of Pacquiao’s victims to think that.

