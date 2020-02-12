Manny Pacquiao has signed with Paradigm SM, an agency which also represents Conor McGregor

Manny Pacquiao has signed with Paradigm Sports Management, the same combat sports agency that represents Conor McGregor.

McGregor’s agent Audie Attar, the founder and CEO of Paradigm SM, told Business Insider: “It has been a great day for Paradigm.”

The deal could smooth negotiations for a boxing rules mega-fight between Pacquiao and McGregor, as the UFC fighter told the media last month that talks with the boxer had already begun.

“Incredibly proud that Paradigm SM is officially representing Manny Pacquiao,” Attar added in a tweet. “Cannot wait to work together.”

Incredibly proud to announce that @ParadigmSM is officially representing Manny Pacquiao. I’d like to thank everyone involved in this, including our partners Arnold, Ping, Atty Brando, Jayke and the rest of Team Pacquiao back in Manila. Cannot wait to work together. #GP pic.twitter.com/EhS6b5jmdQ — Audie A. Attar (@AudieAttar) February 11, 2020

In a statement, Paradigm SM said: “We’re very excited to announce that Pacquiao has signed for full service representation!

“Manny is one of the greatest boxers of all time and we look forward to working with … the rest of the team … to maximise his historic career.”

The deal could smooth negotiations for a McGregor mega-fight

Days before McGregor dominated Donald Cerrone in a 40-second knockout victory at UFC 246 in Las Vegas last month, the Irishman told the media at the Pearl Theatre in the Palms Casino Resort that he had spoken to Pacquiao.

“Talks have been ongoing,” McGregor said at a press event which Business Insider attended. “An aspiration of mine is to win a boxing world title. It would be a phenomenal feather in the cap and is something I will achieve.”

Yahoo Sports boxing and MMA reporter Kevin Iole posted a mock fight poster of McGregor and Pacquiao on Twitter, which he said came from Sean Gibbons, Pacquiao’s manager.

Just got this mock poster from @KnuckleheadSean who is the head of MP Promotions for Senator @MannyPacquiao So I'm guessing the Senator has heard that @TheNotoriousMMA is interested in fighting him and is interested. pic.twitter.com/odEwLoDHDg — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) January 15, 2020

Iole guessed that Pacquiao “is interested in fighting [McGregor].”

Later that week, Pacquiao and his manager Sean Gibbons – who had the Irish flag draped around his shoulders – wished McGregor good luck in his UFC comeback, presumably because a win could set up the Pacquiao mega-fight.

Gareth A. Davies, the combat sports expert at The Telegraph and talkSPORT, said a fight involving both athletes, held at the under construction Allegiant Stadium near the Las Vegas strip,could generate $US250 million and serve as a retirement party of sorts for the veteran boxer.

Now that Pacquiao and McGregor are both under the same Paradigm agency umbrella, talks between the pair could be easier than they were before.

