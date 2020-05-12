Manny Pacquiao said if he could change one thing about his career it would be his Floyd Mayweather loss

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images Floyd Mayweather beat Manny Pacquiao with a relative ease in 2015.

Manny Pacquiao’s greatest career regret is boxing Floyd Mayweather when he did.

Pacquiao suffered a shoulder injury in the weeks before the 2015 bout, which was reported at the time, and it allegedly hampered his ability to fight from the third round onwards.

He lost a clear, unanimous decision. The loss still bothers him.

The fighters have teased a rematch in recent years but Mayweather said this month that he has no intention of coming out of retirement to fight a boxer.

Manny Pacquiao said his one career regret is fighting Floyd Mayweather when he did in 2015, losing a clear, unanimous decision.

The reigning WBA super welterweight world title holder told The Athletic this month that he had a shoulder injury so painful during the build-up to the landmark fight that he wished he postponed the contest.

“If I could change one thing in my career, I’d have asked to postpone my 2015 fight against Floyd Mayweather after hurting my shoulder in training,” Pacquiao said.

It is not the first time Pacquiao mentioned the shoulder injury as it was brought up in the immediate aftermath of the defeat in Las Vegas five years ago.

He said he had to “fight one-handed,” which was not easy against Mayweather of all people, ESPN reported at the time, adding that his trainer Freddie Roach and promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank both knew of the injury and had considered pushing the bout back.

Pacquiao said: “I thought it was going to be ok and that I’d be feeling better without an operation after suffering that injury two weeks before the fight.

“But my injury worsened after the third round. Pushing for that important fight to happen as scheduled is my biggest regret.”

Pacquiao and Mayweather have teased a rematch

The two fighters have toyed with the emotions of boxing fans ever since that fight, and even announced a second bout on social media in 2018.

“I’m coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao,” Mayweather said in an Instagram post which included a video featuring both fighters. “Another nine figure pay day on the way.”

It proved to be nothing but hot air.

Christian Petersen/Getty Floyd Mayweather.

Since beating Pacquiao, Mayweather has fought only once, stopping the UFC fighter Conor McGregor on his feet in the 10th round of a crossover bout in 2017.

He then retired but had an exhibition bout on New Year’s Eve, 2018, dropping the young kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa three times in the first round of a bizarre show in Japan.

Though Mayweather said he was keen to perform in more exhibition shows he has never returned to the ring and has slapped down recent rumours that he will come out of retirement to fight a boxer.

“I’m not boxing no boxers, at all, none, ” Mayweather told Fight Hype recently. “I’m retired and I love my life. I enjoy being retired. If I see an opportunity where I can entertain and have a little fun and make $US600million, why not?

“If I was to come back and fight a fighter, why fight a fighter who can only sell out little seats? I like to face guys that once again have countries behind them.

“I don’t have to fight no more … I’m happy and I’m retired,” he said.

