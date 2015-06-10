Manny Pacquiao is selling his smaller LA home after buying a sprawling Beverly Hills mansion

realtor.comThis crib was built in 2008.
After scooping up a $US12.5 million Beverly Hills mansion, boxer Manny Pacquiao is unloading his slightly more modest LA home.
Once featured on an episode of “MTV Cribs,” the Hancock Park abode was listed for $US2.7 million in August of 2013. It was taken off the market in late 2014 and is back again for the same asking price.
Redfin’s Alec Traub has the 4,273-square-foot listing.
Just off the entryway is the room where Pacquiao displays his trophies and military memorabilia -- he was a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserves.
Sure, the decor is a bit dated, but the floor plan is nice and open, with lots of high ceilings and natural light.
Pacquiao has five children, two girls and three boys. 'One is princess and one is queen,' he said, describing the girls' room to 'MTV Cribs.'
The master suite has a balcony that overlooks the pool and a bathroom with a crazy light fixture that you can stare at while you soak in the tub.
Speaking of the pool area, it has a waterfall feature and a fireplace. Pacquiao liked to entertain here when his relatives were in town from the Philippines.
