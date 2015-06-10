Manny Pacquiao is selling his smaller LA home after buying a sprawling Beverly Hills mansion

realtor.com This crib was built in 2008.

After scooping up a $US12.5 million Beverly Hills mansion, boxer Manny Pacquiao is unloading his slightly more modest LA home.

Once featured on an episode of “MTV Cribs,” the Hancock Park abode was listed for $US2.7 million in August of 2013. It was taken off the market in late 2014 and is back again for the same asking price.

Redfin’s Alec Traub has the 4,273-square-foot listing.

