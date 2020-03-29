Manny Pacquiao is in quarantine after he came into contact with a Philippines senator who tested positive for the coronavirus

Manny Pacquiao and his family are in quarantine after coming into contact with a politician recently who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Health authorities recommended Pacquiao stay inside, to which he said he had already been self-isolating and would always abide by the law.

Pacquiao said he had received a rapid testing kit and was negative for the coronavirus, adding he would undergo a swab if he started experiencing symptoms commonly associated with the disease.

The news comes days after he said he was “not afraid to die” to help his country battle COVID-19.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Manny Pacquiao and his family are in quarantine after the world champion boxer and senator came into contact with a fellow politician who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pacquiao was recently seen in a photograph alongside senate president Aquilino Pimental, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, the Filipino news site ABS-CBN.com reported.

By Friday, health authorities recommended the Pacquiao family stay in quarantine, to which a statement from the boxer and senator’s team said he “will always follow the law” and had been self-isolating anyway.

Pacquiao said he received a rapid testing kit from South Korea, which hasn’t been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and tested negative, according to a separate ABS-CBN report.

He said he would take a swab if he started experiencing symptoms in line with the coronavirus.

“It’s an entirely different conversation when I’m feeling something strange in my body. I am willing to undergo swab testing for the sake of my family and my country, but I will go through the regular procedure.

“I believe that there are many more persons under investigation or PUI that should be prioritised in testing.”

News of Pacquiao’s quarantine comes days after the 41-year-old said he was “not afraid to die” helping the Philippines fight the coronavirus.

Pacquiao reportedly donated 600,000 face masks to frontline workers and teamed up with Alibaba CEO Jack Ma to supply 50,000 COVID-19 testing kits.

As of Saturday, there were 1,075 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines, which had caused 68 deaths.

Worldwide, there are 652,079 cases and 30,313 deaths.

Read more:

Manny Pacquiao said he’s ‘not afraid to die’ to help the Philippines battle the coronavirus pandemic

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson was meant to be the ‘baddest’ fight in UFC history, but the whole thing is ‘cursed’ and might never happen

The postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has created an unprecedented $US10 billion logistical nightmare for advertisers, TV networks, and the Japanese economy

UFC boss Dana White said it’s un-American for people to ‘hide’ in their homes from coronavirus, and that he’s ready to fight COVID-19: ‘Come get me!’

Conor McGregor gave a statesman-like speech on Facebook urging the Irish government to lock down the country to stop coronavirus spreading

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.