Boxer Manny Pacquiao is running for president in the Philippines

Boxer Manny Pacquaio is making a run for president in 2022.

Pacquaio, 42, is currently a Filipino senator. He accepted his party’s nomination on Sunday.

The 42-year-old boxing legend was rumored to be retiring after losing a bout to Yordenis Ugas in August.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Boxer Manny Pacquaio is gearing up for another fight – to be president of the Philippines.

The Filipino boxing icon accepted his party’s nomination to be their presidential candidate at a political convention in Quezon City on September 19, per the AP.

Pacquaio, 42, is a Philippine senator and a member of a faction of the PDP-Laban political party. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is from the same party, PDP-Laban, but a different, rival faction.

“I’m a fighter and will always be a fighter, inside and outside of the ring,” Pacquiao said at Sunday’s party event. “All my life, I haven’t backed down from any fight. Nothing is impossible if it’s ordained by God.”

Duterte this month was nominated to be his faction’s vice-presidential candidate for the 2022 presidential election ticket, per Bloomberg. He is limited by the Philippines’ constitution from seeking another six-year presidential term, but has accepted the nomination to run for vice-president nonetheless.

Pacquaio and Duterte have not had the best relationship. This July, Pacquaio challenged Duterte, accusing the president of having a soft stance against China’s aggressive territorial intrusions into the South China Sea. He also called Duterte out in June for not fighting graft and corruption within the government.

Pacquaio is currently rumored to be heading towards retirement after a shocking loss in Las Vegas this August to Yordenis Ugas. After Pacquaio’s loss to Ugas in a 116-112, 116-112, and 115-113 contest, he was seen in a video being spoon-fed with serious injuries around his swollen eyes.