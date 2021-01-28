Manny Pacquiao has already moved on from a Conor McGregor mega-fight as the demand is no longer there

Manny Pacquiao is moving away from a crossover boxing rules match involving Conor McGregor.

The Filipino fighter’s manager confirmed the news to a British tabloid this week, just days after McGregor’s third loss in as many years.

“It looked like Conor looked past Dustin and got knocked out,” Sean Gibbons said.

“Maybe he had the Senator on his mind. I think the demand for the fight is not there presently.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Manny Pacquiao has already moved on from a Conor McGregor mega-fight as the demand for such a match is no longer there, one of his managers said.

McGregor competed in an MMA bout Saturday at the Etihad Arena on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, in a fight that could have re-announced him as an elite fighter.

However, the No.2-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier shellacked McGregor against the fence, beat him to the floor, and then left him bloodied, defeated, and concussed on the canvas midway through the second round of a wild fight.

Prior to the UFC 257 headliner, there had been talks that McGregor and Pacquiao would fight but now that the Irishman’s lost for the third time in as many years, the Filipino fighter has left the discussion table.

“It looked like Conor looked past Dustin and got knocked out,” Pacquiao’s manager Sean Gibbons told The Sun. “Maybe he had the Senator on his mind. I think the demand for the fight is not there presently.”

McGregor first told reporters he’d held “ongoing talks” with Pacquiao for a prospective fight ahead of his UFC 246 thrashing of Donald Cerrone in 2020.

When Pacquiao signed another managerial contract with McGregor’s talent agent Audie Attar, the founder of Paradigm SM, it appeared to put them both on a collision course for a bout that could generate $US250 million.

Attar said earlier this month that a Pacquiao vs. McGregor super fight in 2021 is “inevitable” because “both fighters want it.”

Pacquiao even said he wanted to fight an MMA fighter like McGregor “right now.”

But now, McGregor has to kiss that $US250 million fight goodbye.

“Conor has some business to clean up and handle in the UFC,” said Gibbons in The Sun. “It’s a bummer, it could have been fun for as long as it lasted.”

Read more:

Conor McGregor slapped with a 6-month medical suspension from fighting after his brutal knockout loss

Dustin Poirier knew Conor McGregor was in a ‘bad position’ early in their fight because calf kicks are so horrible

UFC boss Dana White feared Calvin Kattar was bludgeoned so badly he could have died on Fight Island

Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul, and Khabib Nurmagomedov line up to mock Conor McGregor for his knockout loss

Conor McGregor said he’ll console himself with an Irish coffee, pancakes, and time with his family on a $US4 million yacht

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.