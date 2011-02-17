Just The Sight Of Manny Pacquiao Causes A Three-Car Accident

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Standing across the street from the White House preparing to visit with President Obama, Manny Pacquiao caused a three-car crash, FanHouse reported.Three different drivers were taking pictures of Pacquiao as they passed by 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, and their cars collided. Fortunately, the only significant damage was suffered by the cars.



We knew Manny Pacquiao was the most popular boxer in the world, but it’s surprising that a waning sport’s biggest star could cause the bedlam usually reserved for a Justin Bieber sighting.

It seems Pacquaio’s legend is growing to Chuck Norris proportions: Manny Pacquiao is lightning quick, because when stationary, he’s been known to cause car accidents.

