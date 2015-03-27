Manny Pacquiao bought a Beverly Hills mansion for $12.5 million and 4 tickets to the Mayweather fight

William Scott Davis
Manny Pacquiao had to get creative to buy his new mansion in Beverly Hills.

In addition to paying $US12.5 million for the 10,000 square-foot sprawl, Pacquiao also gave the seller four tickets to his fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr., according to Martin Rogers of USA Today.

Tickets are priced as high as $US7,500.

Pacquiao’s realtor told Rogers the tickets “no doubt” helped him get the house over two other bidders.

The seven-bedroom, eight-bath mansion has a sleek, bright interior with gorgeous backyard views overlooking Beverly Hills.

The house also has an in-home theatre and a beautiful back patio with a pool and lounge area.

The house is an exclusive, gated community.

The entrance is two stories high with a fountain centered in the driveway.

The entrance with a winding staircase.

The winding staircase at the entrance.

The living room has a cosy fireplace.

The formal dining room is bright and elegant.

The living room connects to the kitchen in an open design with views of the backyard.

The lounge is great for hosting company.

An informal dining room is attached to the giant kitchen.

The entire kitchen is lined with granite countertops.

The master bedroom also has a connected lounge area.

Giant his-and-her closet space in the master suite.

A brightly lit guest bedroom.

Another guestroom.

The master bathroom has a spa-style bathtub and a double-headed shower.

The basement has an in-home theatre with surround sound.

The patio area directly outside of the kitchen.

The pool is extravagant, with another lounge area.

A jacuzzi is attached to the pool, which also has jumping fountains.

Colourful lights brighten the pool area at night.

The house also has an elevated patio with gorgeous views of the city.

