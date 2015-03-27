Manny Pacquiao bought a Beverly Hills mansion for $12.5 million and 4 tickets to the Mayweather fight

Manny Pacquiao had to get creative to buy his new mansion in Beverly Hills.

In addition to paying $US12.5 million for the 10,000 square-foot sprawl, Pacquiao also gave the seller four tickets to his fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr., according to Martin Rogers of USA Today.

Tickets are priced as high as $US7,500.

Pacquiao’s realtor told Rogers the tickets “no doubt” helped him get the house over two other bidders.

The seven-bedroom, eight-bath mansion has a sleek, bright interior with gorgeous backyard views overlooking Beverly Hills.

The house also has an in-home theatre and a beautiful back patio with a pool and lounge area.

