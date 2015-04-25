Manny Pacquaio will make $2.25 million off of his trunks in the Floyd Mayweather fight

The Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao fight is going to make a ton of money for everyone involved.

The fight is expected to generate $US300 million in total for the two fighters.

Nick Gioncgo of World Boxing News reports that Pacquaio could earn an additional $US2.25 million in trunk sponsorships from six different brands.

For comparison, the total sponsorship revenue in 2012’s Mayweather-Miguel Cotto fight was $US2 million, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Though Pacquiao’s business manager, Eric Pineda, wouldn’t reveal which companies are sponsoring Pacquiao’s shorts, ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported that Nike, Cafe Puro, and Air Asia will all have spots on the shorts.

Pineda told Gioncgo, “The rate for this fight is different from the previous (fights).”

John Branch of the New York Times examined the finances of the highly anticipated fight, and said both fighters should make “well over $US100 million” — double the previous biggest payout for a boxing match.

