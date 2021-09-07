Manny MUA is the most well-liked beauty guru, according to an Insider poll

Manny Gutierrez, better known as Manny MUA, has shot up in popularity. Presley Ann / Getty Images

Insider surveyed 1,105 people to figure out how well 99 influencers are known and liked.

The data reveals how the public views some of YouTube’s biggest stars.

Manny Gutierrez, better known as Manny MUA, has increased in popularity considerably.

Beauty influencer Manny Gutierrez, better known as his YouTube alias Manny MUA, has considerably increased in popularity over the last four months. Gutierrez’s favorability rating shot up in Insider’s recent poll, which surveyed 1,105 people to figure out how well 99 influencers are known and liked.

Gutierrez originally found fame on Instagram by creating makeup looks while he was working with makeup brand MAC. He started a YouTube channel in 2014 at the request of his followers. Gutierrez’s internet career grew exponentially from there, as he formed a friendship with fellow beauty gurus Jeffree Star and Laura Lee. The trio cultivated their audiences and fame together through collaborations.

Gutierrez, who has 4.8 million YouTube subscribers, has been in his fair share of drama over his seven years as a beauty creator. But now, he is the only beauty guru who ended up with a positive net favorability rating from Insider’s data, which included results for Star, James Charles, Tati Westbrook, and Lee. Out of the 5.2% of poll respondents who knew of Gutierrez, 26.3% didn’t like him, while 36.8% did, giving him a net favorability rating of 10.5%.

This is a big increase from -6% in the previous poll which was taken in April. It comes after a period of social activism for Gutierrez, who launched a Snapchat series in July in which he helped young queer people come out, and collaborated with the Biden administration on a video about the COVID-19 vaccine in May.

His previously negative favorability rating may be due to drama he was involved with starting in 2017. Throughout that year, his friendship with Lee appeared to deteriorate as he started to collaborate more with newcomer on the beauty scene Gabriel Zamora. Then, in August 2018, Gutierrez was a central figure in what is now known as “Dramageddon” – the bitter friendship war that tore the beauty world apart. It led to a very public falling out between Gutierrez and Star, whose fans responded by digging up a Snapchat video where Gutierrez acted suspicious of an Uber driver who couldn’t speak English. He lost about 200,000 subscribers in the aftermath.

Gutierrez told Insider in an interview in February 2020 that it was incredibly difficult having no control over what was happening. Overall, he said he learned that “intention is stronger than action.”

“I think when people intentionally do something to hurt someone else, rather than someone accidentally hurting someone else, there’s a difference, you know?” he said. “And I think that I have good intentions, always.”

Since then, Gutierrez and Lee have remained friends and both stayed out of drama for the most part. Gutierrez in particular is open about his past and fans have praised him for taking accountability and growing from the experience.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weight its sample based on race or income. Polling data collected 1,105 respondents between August 16-17, 2021 with a 3 percentage point margin of error.

