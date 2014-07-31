Orioles Third Baseman Makes A Ridiculous Throw From Foul Territory Look Easy

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado made one of the best defensive plays of the year on Wednesday night, throwing out Albert Pujols while falling into foul territory.

He gets no momentum behind the throw, but still guns out Pujols on the fly.

It looks effortless:

But look where he is when he makes the throw. He’s a good 8 feet into foul territory:

Full video:

