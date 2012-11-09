Bradley Manning Fesses Up Over WikiLeaks Charges But With A Catch

Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks carry a poster with the face of Private Manning.

Photo: savebradley via Flickr

Yesterday, more than two years after his arrest, Private Bradley Manning offered to admit he gave information to WikiLeaks.Manning, who is accused of leaking confidential documents on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, is not submitting a guilty plea, but will rather accept responsibility for some of the offenses included in the government’s charges, writes his lawyer, David Coombs.



If the judge accepts the plea, Manning could face less severe punishment, according to Kevin Gosztola, co-author of Truth and Consequences, a book about Manning.

However, the “aiding the enemy” charge, which would still be in play, could lead to life in prison without parole for Manning, Gosztola writes.

The U.S. government will still have to decide on how to handle the court’s decision if Manning’s plea is accepted, according to Gosztola.

The trial is set for February.

SEE ALSO: ‘Innocence Of Muslims’ Filmmaker Is Heading To Federal Prison >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.