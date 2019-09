The Giants beat the Redskins 27-23 in a great game at Met Life Stadium.



Down 20-16, RG3 threw a touchdown pass to Santana Moss with 90 seconds left, and it looked like he had once against staged a miracle comeback.

But the next possession Eli Manning dropped this bomb to Victor Cruz (starts 6 seconds in):

