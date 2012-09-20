Peyton Manning's Response To A Question About His Arm Strength Is Yet Another Warning Sign That He's Not OK

Tony Manfred

There have been a lot of questions about Peyton Manning’s arm strength this week.

He threw 3 INTs in Denver’s loss to Atlanta on Monday night. After the game, back-up QB Brock Osweiler told reporters than the Broncos were going to pull Manning and use him in Hail Mary situations if it came to that.

And the next day, everyone looked at the data and saw that Manning has really struggled on passes of 20+ yards this season.

Today Manning responded to the talk that his arm is shot:

That’s not exactly a strong denial.

