These huge, man-made waves will help scientists understand tsunamis

Designed by scientists at Deltares, a lab in the Netherlands, these artifical waves can reach 5 metres. Scientists are using them to study the properties of waves in order to be able to predict how tsunamis and other natural disasters will behave in real-life scenarios.

